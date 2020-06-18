Motorcyclist dies after trying to pass trucks on Jean-Talon St.
A motorcyclist has died after being hit by a truck in Montreal's Mile-Ex neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
Police say the driver was heading west on Jean-Talon St. and trying to pass two trucks when he hit something on the side of the road near Waverly St. and lost control. One of the vehicles then crashed into him.
“We’re talking about a man, probably in his 30s, still to be confirmed at this moment,” said SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.
The SPVM's collision squad will analyze the scene on Thursday to better understand the accident.
