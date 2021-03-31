South Shore motorcyclist in critical condition after being struck by alleged impaired driver

A motorcyclist is in critical condition in hospital after being struck Tuesday night in Quebec's Monteregie region by a car driven by a man police believe was impaired.

The driver of the car was taken into custody by Chateauguay police officers for impaired driving causing injury. Police say more charges could be laid against him.

The collision occurred around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Rene-Levesque and Brisebois boulevards in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore.

Chateauguay police were assisted by collision experts from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) and analyzed the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The intersection where the collision occurred was once again open to traffic early Wednesday morning.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.