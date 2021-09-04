iHeartRadio
Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after colliding with SUV in NDG

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

A 45-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding with an SUV Saturday afternoon.

The other driver, age 30, was not injured.

Witnesses say the collision occurred in the middle of an NDG intersection, on the corner of St. Jacques St. and Beaconsfield Blvd.

Numerous 911 calls were made at approximately 2 p.m.

Police say the SUV was making a turn onto Beaconsfield Blvd, but the exact cause of the collision remains unclear.

A part of St. Jacques St. is closed as police investigate the scene.

