Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with another vehicle in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough

A man is in hospital in critical condition following a road collision in Montreal’s Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

The accident occurred at around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of Notre-Dame St. East and Georges-V Ave.

Witnesses told police the man was driving a motorcycle east on Notre-Dame.

A vehicle travelling west made a left turn on to Georges-V, resulting in a collision with the motorbike, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

Officers closed Notre-Dame St. in both directions from Georges-V to Hector St.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as investigators survey the scene.