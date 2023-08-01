iHeartRadio
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into tractor west of Quebec City


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after she collided with a farm tractor in Deschambault-Grondines, in the Portneuf sector, about 65 kilometres west of Quebec City.

The collision took place around 1:30 p.m. on Monday on Route 138 in the municipality in the Capitale-Nationale region, said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

"According to the preliminary information we have, the motorcyclist was travelling in a straight line on Route 138, and the impact occurred while the driver of the farm tractor, who was also pulling a trailer, started to cross this same road," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

The motorcyclist suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a hospital.

The man who was driving the tractor was also hospitalized for nervous shock, but he did not suffer physical injuries during the impact.

Crash scene reconstructionists and SQ investigators went to the scene to shed light on this collision.

Route 138 was closed at Route du Quai to allow them to do their job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 31, 2023. 

12

