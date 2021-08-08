iHeartRadio
Motorcyclist in his 80s dies after hitting tree in Mauricie region

(File photo)

A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a tree in Quebec's Mauricie region.

According to the Surete du Quebec, two people were seated on the motorcycle when veered into a ditch before striking the tree on Route du Parc National at 3:45 p.m.

The driver, who was in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The passenger, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries.

An inspection will be performed on the motorcycle as part of the investigation into what led to the crash.  

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 8, 2021. 

