Motorcyclist killed after striking moose in Alma, Que.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Saint-Gédéon, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, after colliding with a moose.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on regional road 10.

"It was a motorcyclist, who was alone on his motorcycle, who collided with the animal while driving towards Alma," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

"Resuscitation maneuvers were performed on the 21-year-old driver of the motorcycle. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead at hospital," he added.

The victim is a resident of Alma, a neighbouring municipality.

An SQ patrol officer specializing in collision investigations was on the scene to clarify the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision.

The moose also died.

