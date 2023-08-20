iHeartRadio
Motorcyclist killed after striking moose in Alma, Que.


In this May 31, 2018, file photo, a pair of bull moose pause while feeding in the Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge in Wentworth's Location, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Saint-Gédéon, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, after colliding with a moose.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on regional road 10.

"It was a motorcyclist, who was alone on his motorcycle, who collided with the animal while driving towards Alma," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

"Resuscitation maneuvers were performed on the 21-year-old driver of the motorcycle. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead at hospital," he added.

The victim is a resident of Alma, a neighbouring municipality.

An SQ patrol officer specializing in collision investigations was on the scene to clarify the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision.

The moose also died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 20, 2023.

 

