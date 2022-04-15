iHeartRadio
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Mirabel

FILE PHOTO: Mirabel police (CTV Montreal/Steve Rompre)

A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a collision with a car. The crash occurred on Arthur-Sauvé road, in Mirabel, in the Laurentians.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The event occurred around 6 a.m. Friday on Arthur-Sauvé Road, between Verdon Road and Belle Rivière Street.

"The other person involved in the accident, a woman, suffered minor injuries. There is no fear for her life," said Captain Jean-Simon Montminy of the Mirabel police department.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. An investigation by Mirabel police is underway in conjunction with the coroner.

Arthur Sauvé Road was closed in this area to allow investigators to do their work. It is now reopened to traffic.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2022

