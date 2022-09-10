Motorcyclist killed in collision with tractor in Mauricie, Que.

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor on Highway 153 in Yamachiche, 20 minutes west of Trois-Rivieres, on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the tractor, who was travelling southbound, failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist before making a left turn towards a private driveway, explained Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The 55-year-old motorcyclist, originally from Saint-Étienne-Des-Grès, died.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Highway 153 was closed at Chemin des Caron on Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2022.