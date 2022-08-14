iHeartRadio
Motorcyclist killed in Terrebonne, Que. accident

An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.

A motorcyclist who lost control of his vehicle died in an accident Sunday in Terrebonne, Que..

Local police responded to the call on Des Migrateurs St. around 5:30 p.m.

The motorcycle was travelling eastbound when the driver lost control for an unknown reason and fell onto the road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators were on site Sunday to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Des Migrateurs St. is closed eastbound between the Highway 640 West ramps and De Bruant St.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press in Aug. 14, 2022.  

