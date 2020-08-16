iHeartRadio
Motorcyclist's condition stabilizes after hitting a concrete wall in a parking lot

Laval Police FILE PHOTO.

A motorcyclist's condition has stabilized after he was involved in a serious accident on Saturday night in Laval.

For reasons that remain unclear, the young man in his early 20s was riding in the Carrefour Laval parking lot when he was crashed into a wall.

Police received a call around 10:15 p.m. Saturday reporting the accident.

"Following a bad maneuver when he went over a speed bump, he was thrown into a concrete wall," said Laval police (SPL) spokesperson Stephanie Beshara Sunday morning, while investigators and forensic technicians were still on site clarifying the circumstances of the accident.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Given the time of the accident and the fact that all stores were closed, the search for witnesses is expected to be difficult, especially since the motorcyclist was alone.

The SPL police are, however, looking through surveillance footage in the shopping centre's parking lot that may have captured images of the accident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2020.

