iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Motorcyclist, 33, dies after collision in Laurentians

image.jpg

A motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries Friday evening in hospital, a few hours after being involved in a collision on Route 329 in Gore, in the Laurentians.

According to initial information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the 33-year-old man lost control of his vehicle as he approached a curve, around 3:30 p.m., said spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Route 329 was closed for a period of time between Mille Isles Road and Braemer Road.

Collision officers were dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances of this accident.

The identity of the victim, a Laval resident, was not immediately available.

-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 16, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*