Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Camilien-Houde

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after losing control of their vehicle in Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the 26-year-old was riding on Camilien-Houde when he lost control on a curve leading to Mont-Royal Ave.

The driver hit a low wall and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition but police later said they don't fear for his life.

Traffic on Camilien-Houde was closed to southbound traffic while police were on the scene.  

