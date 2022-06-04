Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after Montreal crash

A motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries following an accident Saturday morning on Highway 15 in Montreal.

The man lost control of his motorcycle at about 8 a.m. on the exit leading to Côte-Vertu Blvd., southbound.

"According to the first information, the driver lost control of his motorcycle while trying to take the exit of the highway. The driver, a man in his 50s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

Exit 2 of Highway 15 leading to Côte-Vertu Blvd. southbound was still closed to traffic three hours after the accident, causing heavy congestion on this busy highway in the greater Montreal area. At about 11 a.m., the ministère des Transports du Québec was still talking about an indefinite closure.

Meanwhile, police officers continued to work on the investigation.

"We have a collision investigation officer who went to the scene this morning to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding this event," said Bernard.

The SQ investigation continues.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 4, 2022.