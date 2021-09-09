iHeartRadio
Motorist could face charges after pedestrian struck and killed in Laval

image.jpg

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Laval Wednesday evening, and police say the motorist could face criminal charges.

The 61-year-old pedestrian was hit at around 10:30 p.m. on des Rossignols Boulevard, near Dagenais Boulevard.

The motorist was arrested and provided officers with a blood sample.

Laval police say he could face criminal charges.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not yet known Thursday morning.

Police accident reconstruction officers were on scene to investigate the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 9, 2021.

 

