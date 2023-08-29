Motorist dies after flipping convertible north of Quebec City

A 36-year-old motorist died in a Quebec City hospital on Tuesday morning a few hours after being involved in a crash in Lac-Saint-Charles, north-west of Quebec City.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers were called to Lac-St-Charles Avenue, near the intersection with Armand-Tremblay Street, at around 1:00 a.m. for a road accident that had just occurred.

On arrival, police found an upside-down convertible with a man unconscious inside. They also saw that the vehicle had collided with other vehicles that had come to a standstill.

The driver was quickly taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

On Tuesday morning, the loss-of-control hypothesis was favoured by SPVQ investigators to explain the incident.

Forensic identification technicians and investigators went to the scene to reconstruct the events. The SPVQ invites anyone with information to pass on about this incident to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 29, 2023.