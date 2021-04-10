iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Motorists, beware: numerous major road closures this weekend

image.jpg

Montrealers hunkering down for curfew are missing a large amount of roadwork that has shut numerous roadways down for the weekend.

At the Turcot Interchange, the Ville-Marie is completely closed heading east between the Turcot Interchange and the entrances to Notre-Dame West and de la Cathedrale until 5 a.m. on Monday, as are the ramps from Aut-15 South and Aut-20 East to Rte-136.

The service road of the Felix-Leclerc Highway heading west is also shuttered until Monday at 5 a.m. between the exit and entrance to St-Jean Blvd.

For a complete list of road closures, consult the Quebec 511 website.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error