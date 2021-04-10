Motorists, beware: numerous major road closures this weekend

Montrealers hunkering down for curfew are missing a large amount of roadwork that has shut numerous roadways down for the weekend.

At the Turcot Interchange, the Ville-Marie is completely closed heading east between the Turcot Interchange and the entrances to Notre-Dame West and de la Cathedrale until 5 a.m. on Monday, as are the ramps from Aut-15 South and Aut-20 East to Rte-136.

The service road of the Felix-Leclerc Highway heading west is also shuttered until Monday at 5 a.m. between the exit and entrance to St-Jean Blvd.

For a complete list of road closures, consult the Quebec 511 website.