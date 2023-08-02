Mould found in Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel triggers work stoppage

Repairs on the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel have stopped indefinitely after workers found mould on Tuesday.

The workers refused to continue working after the discovery, which was within their right under such conditions, said Quebec’s Transport Ministry.

The mould was found in a service corridor located between the two circulation tubes. There was no mould in the area where repairs were being done, said the ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

It says the project’s contractor, Renouveau La Fontaine (RLF), is responsible for the site’s safety and is working with the province to determine what needs to be done to allow work to resume.

The ministry says it is too soon to say what impact this stoppage will have on the project’s timeline.

The tunnel, which connects the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, has been undergoing major structural repairs since July 2020. The projected cost at that time was $1.4 billion.

In March, the ministry said the project would be more expensive than expected, costing $2.5 billion.