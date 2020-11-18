iHeartRadio
Mount Royal's Camillien-Houde Way closed to traffic as city works to 'secure the cliffs'

image.jpg

The road that winds through Mount Royal, Camillien Houde Way, has been closed to cars since Tuesday afternoon "due to work to secure the cliffs on top of the mountain," according to the City of Montreal.

The closure begins at the Mont-Royal Ave. entrance and the city specified that detours are set up -- but it didn't mention how long it expects the work to take place. 

Voie Camillien-Houde has been closed in the Parc du Mont-Royal as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, due to work to secure the cliffs on top of the mountain. Detours will be set up. pic.twitter.com/DIv0ISjpan

— Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Zoom) November 17, 2020

The Camillien-Houde lookout is only accessible to pedestrians and cyclists for the time being. 

