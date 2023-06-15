Moving day in Montreal: Call 311 for help before July 1 if you can't find lodging, city urges

The City of Montreal is urging those who will be moving on July 1 and still need to find a new place to live to call 311 to ask for help, before the busy day.

Several measures are being put in place to support individuals and families, including relocation assistance, housing and temporary storage, the city said in a press release.

It says teams from the Housing Department, the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM), the boroughs and 311 will offer "dignified support" to those in need.

The 311 call centre employees are tasked with directing people to the right resources.

The city has increased the funds available to its OMHM's reference service over the years which supports vulnerable households it said, by $1.5 million in 2019 to $3.5 million this year. The increased funding will be recurrent until 2025.

Not everyone will qualify for OMHM services, as they are reserved for evacuees and low-income households among others, but the city said it will try and find solutions for others by working with a variety of social and community organizations.

A website is also available that allows people who need to relocate, to search for a new dwelling by number of rooms and budget.