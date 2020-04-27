MPs are about to convene their first special virtual sitting. What does that involve?

Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the all-party special committee on COVID-19 will be a big step towards testing the feasibility of holding a virtual House of Commons during times of emergency.

It will be the first time that all 338 MPs—if they’re able to connect—attend a virtual meeting with their colleagues. So far, approximately 250 MPs have set up their connection to the videoconferencing platform Zoom.

The pandemic and the public health guidelines to limit the virus’ spread have forced parliamentarians to think about ways to maintain accountability without having to gather in large numbers in-person in Ottawa.

As agreed to by all parties but the Conservatives last week, members of Parliament will hold one in-person sitting per week on Wednesdays, supplemented by virtual meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, until at least May 25.

For the first week there will be just one virtual meeting, but come next week MPs will be meeting in one form or another three out of the five days of the work week.

While not an official virtual sitting of the House of Commons—that would require massive changes to the rules that govern the Chamber—it’s a workaround as the Procedure and House Affairs Committee continues to study how a more formal virtual convening of the House of Commons could be conducted while respecting the traditions and privileges of Parliament. The committee has until May 15 to report back with its findings.

As House of Commons officials have noted: “Before proceeding with alternate sitting arrangements, all parties would need to be in agreement.”

HOW WILL VIRTUAL MEETINGS WORK?

The “Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic” was agreed to on the understanding that its efforts are to focus on questioning the prime minister and members of cabinet as well as studying the latest policy proposals.

Tuesday’s virtual meeting will begin at noon and will start with statements from ministers, followed by 90 minutes of questions and answers, which is equivalent to two regular question periods.

The Speaker is the chair of the special committee, and he will be overseeing things from a committee room in West Block.

While in-person quorum—the number of MPs needed for business to occur—is 20 MPs, through this committee the number is just seven members of Parliament.

The virtual meetings are being hosted on Zoom, the program that is being used widely as workplaces across the country adapt to working from home.

While it has garnered criticisms and concerns from privacy experts over the services’ security standards, House of Commons administration officials say that they are not using the consumer version, and have imposed additional security controls, in addition to integrating the simultaneous translation and interpretations services required.

The committee, which counts all 338 MPs as members, was struck with the intention of allowing MPs from across Canada be able to participate and represent their constituents, rather than just those in close proximity to Parliament Hill given the current travel limitations.

However, the question of connectivity remains a concern, especially for those who represent rural or remote communities where internet access can be less reliable. House officials say they are working on finding “alternative solutions” for MPs who are in this boat.

These meetings will be broadcast through the Parliament of Canada website, like most House sittings and committee meetings.

And while a dress rehearsal of sorts happened on Monday, expect technological challenges to occur. As seen in the first completely virtual House health committee meeting, issues with participants' audio prompted frustration over delays and hiccups in translation.

Several House of Commons committees have been granted permission to hold video or teleconference meetings to study specific areas of the government response such as the health or financial implications. Dozens of expert witnesses have appeared at these meetings, which continue with smaller panels of MPs.

A taste of what we're in for tomorrow. https://t.co/IrdUYFzN9h