Multi-car collision on Hwy. 10 in the Monteregie

More than a dozen of vehicles were involved in a pileup in the Monteregie Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the westbound lane of Highway 10 in Marieville, some 40 kilometres east of Montreal, at about 11 a.m.

The Surete du Quebec said ten vehicles were damaged, but several others were trapped between the collisions.

Police said there were only minor injuries.

The westbound side of Highway 10 is closed at kilometres 37 as tow trucks haul vehicles away. A detour has been established at exit 37 of Highway 10 west, Route 227, Route 112 and Route 133.

The SQ is reminding drivers to adapt to the weather conditions, which today include blowing snow and lowered visibility on the roads.