Multiple million-dollar Loto-Quebec prizes still up for grabs

Lotto Quebec

There are four million-dollar prizes still to be claimed in regions across Quebec.

Loto-Québec says the winning numbers were drawn between June and November of last year.

They include a $2 million Quebec 49 prize won in the Quebec City area last August and three $1 million winnings: a Lotto Max won in Outaouais on June 22, an Extra won in the Eastern Townships on Nov. 5 and a Lotto 6/49 won in the Montérégie on Nov. 24.

Loto-Québec reminds winners that they have 12 months to claim their prizes.

The Crown corporation adds any unclaimed money will be redistributed to players in the form of bonus lots and special draws.

Quebecers are invited to check their tickets at the Loto-Québec website, as well as on the application.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 3, 2022. 

