Multiple Montreal road closures in effect for Easter weekend

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal should note that there will be several road closures due to construction in addition to routes being blocked by fallen branches and trees due to the ice storm.

In particular, the Saint-Pierre Interchange, and Laviolette Bridge should be avoided due to construction.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

The following closures will be in effect until Tuesday at 5 a.m.:

In the interchange, the Route 138 East ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west / airport.

In the interchange, the Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route 138 west / Honoré-Mercier bridge.

From Tuesday at 5 a.m. to Friday at midnight:

In the interchange, one of two lanes will be closed on the Route 138 East ramp (from Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west / airport.

In the interchange, one of two lanes will be closed on the Highway 20 West ramp (Exit 63) to Route 138 West / Honoré Mercier Bridge.

NOTRE-DAME STREET WEST

The following closure will be in effect until Tuesday at 5 a.m.:

Notre-Dame Street West, between St-Pierre Avenue and St-Joseph Street.

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two of four lanes will be closed - one lane will be open in each direction.

NOTE: Intensive work periods are planned for several weekends this spring for the replacement of the central slab of the Laviolette Bridge. Significant congestion is expected on the approaches to the bridge during these periods.

CITY OF MONTREAL

René-Lévesque Boulevard westbound will be closed between De Lorimier and Papineau avenues, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

One of three lanes on René-Lévesque Boulevard eastbound will be closed, between Papineau and De Lorimier avenues, from Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 6 p.m.

René-Lévesque Boulevard will be closed between Saint-Urbain Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard in one direction at a time with contraflow (2 lanes per direction on the opposite side of the road), from Friday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 7 p.m.

Two of three lanes on Saint-Urbain Street will be closed between Sainte-Catherine Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard from Friday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 7 p.m.

Two lanes in each direction will be closed on Sherbrooke Street at Papineau Avenue, and only one lane will be available in the westbound direction for the left turn to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info to find out about current and upcoming network closures.

Quebec511 also has up-to-date information on road closures caused by the strorm.