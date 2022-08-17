Multiple police drug trafficking raids on Montreal's North Shore underway

A police deployment aimed at fighting drug-related crime is underway Wednesday morning in several areas of the North Shore of Montreal.

By mid-morning, 10 searches were planned during this operation, in six residential and commercial locations and in four vehicles.

The North Shore Regional Joint Task Force said that the searches are the result of an investigation that began last January.

The operation includes more than 30 police officers from different Sûreté du Québec (SQ) units and the Terrebonne and L'Assomption/Saint-Sulpice police departments.

The purpose of the operation is to search for additional evidence related to individuals suspected of drug trafficking.

The results of Wednesday's seizures could help demonstrate the involvement of one or more individuals in drug trafficking activities in different areas, according to police.

No imminent arrests have been announced by authorities.

The investigation related to these searches is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2022.