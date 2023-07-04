iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Mural honouring artist Rita Letendre to be unveiled Thursday night in Drummondville, Que.


Painter Rita Letendre poses for a photograph following a ceremony in Montreal, Tuesday, March 9, 2010, where she received the 2010 governor general's visual and media arts award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The official unveiling of the mural paying tribute to painter and muralist Rita Letendre will take place this Thursday in Drummondville, her Quebec hometown, during an evening of multimedia projection, including sound and light.

The event, scheduled for 8.30 p.m. at Place Saint-Frédéric, will be attended by Jacques Letendre, Rita Letendre's son, and the muralists from Projet TYXNA.

The mural, entitled Écho, pays tribute to Rita Letendre, a well-known figure in Quebec abstract art. The Projet TYXNA muralists wanted to illustrate the richness of Letendre's work by assembling a realistic black-and-white portrait of the artist, which they integrated into the abstract and colourful environment typical of her work.

Letendre was an Officer of the Order of Quebec and an Officer of the Order of Canada. Her works can be found in more than 20 museum institutions across Canada.

She lived in Toronto for more than 50 years, until her death in 2021. Her most notable work in 1978 was "Joy," a 55-metre-long spray-painted stained glass window on the ceiling of the Glencairn subway station in downtown Toronto.

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*