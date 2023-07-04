Mural honouring artist Rita Letendre to be unveiled Thursday night in Drummondville, Que.

The official unveiling of the mural paying tribute to painter and muralist Rita Letendre will take place this Thursday in Drummondville, her Quebec hometown, during an evening of multimedia projection, including sound and light.

The event, scheduled for 8.30 p.m. at Place Saint-Frédéric, will be attended by Jacques Letendre, Rita Letendre's son, and the muralists from Projet TYXNA.

The mural, entitled Écho, pays tribute to Rita Letendre, a well-known figure in Quebec abstract art. The Projet TYXNA muralists wanted to illustrate the richness of Letendre's work by assembling a realistic black-and-white portrait of the artist, which they integrated into the abstract and colourful environment typical of her work.

Letendre was an Officer of the Order of Quebec and an Officer of the Order of Canada. Her works can be found in more than 20 museum institutions across Canada.

She lived in Toronto for more than 50 years, until her death in 2021. Her most notable work in 1978 was "Joy," a 55-metre-long spray-painted stained glass window on the ceiling of the Glencairn subway station in downtown Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2023.