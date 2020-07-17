iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Musician and radio host Dan Bigras denies assault allegation

Dan Bigras took to Facebook to deny assault accusations against him.

Musician and radio host Dan Bigras vehemently denies forcibly kissing a woman a decage ago. 

In a video posted to his Facebook page, the 62-year-old artist said a journalist sent him a message posted online by a woman who claims the alleged assault occurred. 

In addition to denying the allegation more than once, Bigras said in the video that he supports all the survivors who’ve denounced their assaulters on social media over the past few weeks. 

He said the notion of consent is at the centre of his life. 

Bigras pointed out that all he has to defend himself from the allegation is his word. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error