iHeartRadio
29°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

MUST SEE: Group stops car after woman passes out at the wheel

carstop

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment we do on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Today we start in Florida, where a traffic camera caught a group of Good Samaritans stopping a moving car after a woman had a medical emergency while driving.

A co-worker started running after the car after she spotted the woman slumped over her steering wheel as the vehicle rolled into traffic.

Other motorists joined the efforts to stop the car. One man uses a dumbbell to smash the rear window to gain access to the inside of the vehicle. Eventually the group moves the car to a nearby parking lot where, as luck would have it, a nurse happened to be. She provided medical attention to the woman until the fire department arrived.

Have you ever been on a very important phone call and someone or something just derails the entire thing but you have to keep your cool? That's exactly what happened to this young man, except he did it to himself when he unknowingly tripped over a curb and landed upside down in a bush. We don't know what his call was about, possibly for a job, but he apologizes and eventually comes clean.

@gianna.emily

HE JUST FELL OVER IM-

? original sound - Gia
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error