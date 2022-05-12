MUST SEE: Group stops car after woman passes out at the wheel

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment we do on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Today we start in Florida, where a traffic camera caught a group of Good Samaritans stopping a moving car after a woman had a medical emergency while driving.

A co-worker started running after the car after she spotted the woman slumped over her steering wheel as the vehicle rolled into traffic.

Other motorists joined the efforts to stop the car. One man uses a dumbbell to smash the rear window to gain access to the inside of the vehicle. Eventually the group moves the car to a nearby parking lot where, as luck would have it, a nurse happened to be. She provided medical attention to the woman until the fire department arrived.

INCREDIBLE MOMENT: Boynton Beach police sent this video out in the hopes to honor the people who got out of the car to help the woman who had a medical episode while driving. https://t.co/5XDUhTg570 pic.twitter.com/2o6G9d6MJP — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) May 11, 2022

Have you ever been on a very important phone call and someone or something just derails the entire thing but you have to keep your cool? That's exactly what happened to this young man, except he did it to himself when he unknowingly tripped over a curb and landed upside down in a bush. We don't know what his call was about, possibly for a job, but he apologizes and eventually comes clean.