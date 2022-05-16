MUST SEE: It's just a game, stop ruining sports for kids

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment we do on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Hot on the heels of an incident in Dollard-des-Ormeaux that saw a young soccer referee physically assaulted by an adult in the crowd comes a video of a Little League umpire being verbally assaulted by a group of parents in the crowd.

"I'm shook!!! Little League baseball was intense in Austin, Texas tonight," wrote Anne Hudson, who originally posted the video to Instagram.

The video only shows the end of what seems to have been a lengthy exchange between the umpire and some parents. At some point during the game, which let me remind you was for kids, two coaches were tossed.

It is a great reminder: it is just a game, calm the heck down.

Imagine you're walking through Fairview shopping mall in Pointe-Claire, or even Angrignon or Cote-Vertu, and hearing a blood curdling scream echoing through the halls. It's not someone in trouble, it's actually a young man enjoying (?) a virtual reality roller coaster.

The screams drew quite the crowd and even worried one security guard who can be seen on the radio, likely giving the all clear saying, "It's just that damn VR roller coaster again."