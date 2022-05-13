iHeartRadio
29°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

MUST SEE: When stunt people get married

stuntpeople

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment we do on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

What happens when stunt people get married? Let's just say you can expect a wedding ceremony like no other.

I know vows often say "'Till death do us part," but there's no need to rush it.

@djrusspowell

Ambyr & Gabe met on set. Their wedding exit makes sparklers look boring ??

? He's a Pirate & Jack Sparrow (From "Pirates of the Caribbean") - David Solís

There's a long standing joke that your cat is secretly trying to kill you. This woman's cat is not keeping it a secret at all.

"My cat hates everyone, she hates humans, she hates children, she hates other animals, she hates me, she hates anything that essentially breathes" the woman explains in a video shared with The Dodo.

Nanoos, the cat, though is absolutely in love with the young woman's father. When he's around she's a pretty cuddly cat.

Why would anyone keep a cat like this? 

"Cat's like Nanoos don't get adopted typically. My goal is just to make her have a happy life."

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error