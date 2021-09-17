Nailbiters: Quebec ridings to watch in Monday's federal election
The federal election is just days away, and while some polls suggest not much will change on Quebec's electoral map on Monday night, there remain a few battlegrounds that could swing -- mostly from Bloc to Liberal or vice-versa.
Below are some of the races to watch.
La Prairie: Bloc seat could go Liberal
- Incumbent: Alain Therrien, Bloc Quebecois
- Major challenger: Caroline Desrochers, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,707; Liberal, 22,504
Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne, South Shore: could swing Bloc
- Incumbent: Sherry Romanado, Liberal
- Major challenger: Nathalie Boisclair, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,114; Bloc, 18,794
Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, South Shore: could swing Liberal
- Incumbent: Denis Trudel, Bloc
- Major challenger: Florence Gagnon, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,061; Liberal, 20,471
Montarville, Montérégie: could swing to Liberal
- Incumbent: Stephane Bergeron, Bloc
- Major challenger: Marie-Eve Pelchat, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,366; Liberal, 21,061
Hochelaga, east-end Montreal: Free-for-all
- Incumbent: Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Liberal
- Major challengers: Catheryn Roy-Goyette, NDP; Simon Marchand, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Liberal, 18,008; Bloc, 17,680; NDP, 11,451
Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, North Shore: Liberal challenge
- Incumbent: Luc Desilets, Bloc
- Major challenger: Linda Lapointe, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,629; Liberal, 21,009
Thérèse-De Blainville, North Shore: Liberal challenge
- Incumbent: Louise Chabot, Bloc
- Major challenger: Ramez Ayoub, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 24,486; Liberal 20,988 Châteaugay-Lacolle
Châteauguay-Lacolle: could swing Bloc
- Incumbent: Brenda Shanahan, Liberal
- Major challenger: Patrick O'Hara, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,118; Bloc, 19,479
Trois-Rivieres: tight race, no incumbent
- 2019 winner: Louise Charbonneau, Bloc (not running), Rene Villemure (running in 2021)
- Major challengers: Martin Francoeur, Liberal; Yves Levesque, Conservative
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 17,240; Liberal, 15,774; Conservative, 15,240.
Shefford: could go Liberal
- Incumbent: Andreanne Larouche, Bloc
- Major challenger: Pierre Breton, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,503; Liberal, 22,605
Sherbrooke: three-way race
- Incumbent: Elisabeth Briere, Liberal
- Major challengers: Marika Lalime, NDP; Ensaf Haider, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Liberal, 17,490; NDP, 16,881; Bloc 15,470
Beauce: People's Party is a contender
- Incumbent: Richard Lehoux, Conservative
- Major challengers: Maxime Bernier, PPC; Solange Thibodeau, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Conservative, 22,817; PPC, 16,772; Bloc, 8,355