Nailbiters: Quebec ridings to watch in Monday's federal election

image

The federal election is just days away, and while some polls suggest not much will change on Quebec's electoral map on Monday night, there remain a few battlegrounds that could swing -- mostly from Bloc to Liberal or vice-versa.

Below are some of the races to watch.

La Prairie: Bloc seat could go Liberal

  • Incumbent: Alain Therrien, Bloc Quebecois
  • Major challenger: Caroline Desrochers, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,707; Liberal, 22,504

Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne, South Shore: could swing Bloc

  • Incumbent: Sherry Romanado, Liberal
  • Major challenger: Nathalie Boisclair, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,114; Bloc, 18,794

Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, South Shore: could swing Liberal

  • Incumbent: Denis Trudel, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Florence Gagnon, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,061; Liberal, 20,471

Montarville, Montérégie: could swing to Liberal

  • Incumbent: Stephane Bergeron, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Marie-Eve Pelchat, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,366; Liberal, 21,061

Hochelaga, east-end Montreal: Free-for-all

  • Incumbent: Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Liberal
  • Major challengers: Catheryn Roy-Goyette, NDP; Simon Marchand, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Liberal, 18,008; Bloc, 17,680; NDP, 11,451

Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, North Shore: Liberal challenge

  • Incumbent: Luc Desilets, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Linda Lapointe, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,629; Liberal, 21,009

Thérèse-De Blainville, North Shore: Liberal challenge

  • Incumbent: Louise Chabot, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Ramez Ayoub, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 24,486; Liberal 20,988 Châteaugay-Lacolle

Châteauguay-Lacolle: could swing Bloc

  • Incumbent: Brenda Shanahan, Liberal
  • Major challenger: Patrick O'Hara, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,118; Bloc, 19,479

Trois-Rivieres: tight race, no incumbent

  • 2019 winner: Louise Charbonneau, Bloc (not running), Rene Villemure (running in 2021)
  • Major challengers: Martin Francoeur, Liberal; Yves Levesque, Conservative
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 17,240; Liberal, 15,774; Conservative, 15,240.

Shefford: could go Liberal

  • Incumbent: Andreanne Larouche, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Pierre Breton, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,503; Liberal, 22,605

Sherbrooke: three-way race

  • Incumbent: Elisabeth Briere, Liberal
  • Major challengers: Marika Lalime, NDP; Ensaf Haider, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Liberal, 17,490; NDP, 16,881; Bloc 15,470

Beauce: People's Party is a contender

  • Incumbent: Richard Lehoux, Conservative
  • Major challengers: Maxime Bernier, PPC; Solange Thibodeau, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Conservative, 22,817; PPC, 16,772; Bloc, 8,355 
