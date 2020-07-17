iHeartRadio
Naked man running along highway on Montreal's South Shore killed by car

A man is dead after being hit by a car on Route 132 in Brossard Thursday night. He was visibly naked and drunk. / Sidney Dagenais

A naked man running along Route 132 late Thursday night in Brossard was hit by a car and pronounced dead shortly after. 

Since Longueuil police were involved in the incident, Quebec’s police watchdog has been asked to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the event.

According to preliminary information from the Bureau des enquetes independantes (BEI), just before 11:45 p.m., Longueuil police were made aware of the presence of a visibly drunk, naked man on Marie-Victorin Blvd.

When officers arrived on scene to arrest the individual, he bolted towards Route 132 and was hit by a car. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The BEI has asked the Surete du Quebec for support in its investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020. 

