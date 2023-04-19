iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Narcotics and cash seized in Montreal North home of arson suspect


Denis Rufino Mejia-Garcia was arrested by Laval police and is facing arson, drug trafficking and other charges. SOURCE: SPL

Two weeks ago, Laval police arrested a 31-year-old man in Montreal on suspicion of being involved in arson attacks on merchants.

The Laval police department (SPL) said Wednesday that during the arrest of Denis Rufino Mejia-Garcia in the borough of Montreal-North on April 5, a search of his home led to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics worth more than $500,000, as well as cash considered to be proceeds of crime.

Mejia-Garcia was remanded in custody. He faces charges of arson, possession of incendiary material and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He will return to court on May 16 and police say more charges could be laid as the investigation into him is still ongoing.

������������ ����̀������ : ���������������������� ���� ������������������������ ��
Le 5 avril dernier, le SPL a procédé à l'arrestation d'un homme âgé de 31 ans, en lien avec 3 incendies criminels.
+ d'info : https://t.co/MCg3uIbLjE pic.twitter.com/Nykai5m9YJ

— Police Laval (@policelaval) April 19, 2023

The SPL General Crimes Squad adds that the arrest and search warrant for the suspect's home is part of Project Mèche, which investigates cases of extortion, threats and arson against merchants in Laval, Montreal and the North Crown.

Project Mèche is being conducted by the SPL in conjunction with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 19, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*