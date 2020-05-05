National Assembly proceedings are set to resume next week in Quebec City
Parliamentarians at Quebec’s National Assembly are heading back to work -- gradually.
National Assembly proceedings are set to resume on May 13, though fewer MNAs will attend the two question periods set to take place on that day in order to respect physical distancing guidelines.
Work will continue in person on the week of May 25 with the National Assembly’s usual schedule of three sessions per week, but again with fewer parliamentarians on site.
MNAs will also meet during the weeks of June 2 and 9, with an intensive four sessions that week. National Assembly president François Paradis will chair the sessions.
Virtual commissions are also taking place this month. Four sessions are being held this week, where members of the opposition can speak to ministers in various offices concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
- May 6: Families minister
- May 7: Agriculture and fisheries minister
Culture and communications minister
- May 8: Seniors minister
Another virtual session will take place next week and two more on the week of May 18.
The sessions will be broadcast live on the National Assembly channel and on the website.
