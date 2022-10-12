iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

National Assembly would be a 'mess' without officially recognizing QS, PQ: Manon Masse


image.jpg

If the 11 members of Québec solidaire (QS) and three members of the Parti québécois (PQ) were forced to sit as independents, the National Assembly would be paralyzed, warns Manon Massé.

It would be a "mess," the QS co-spokesperson said in an interview with The Canadian Press Wednesday.

Massé appealed to Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's "sense of responsibility," asking her to recognize QS and the PQ as parliamentary groups.

François Legault's Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) has already expressed its support for such recognition, which would guarantee the parties resources and speaking time.

Currently, neither the PQ nor QS meet the definition of a parliamentary group in the National Assembly, which require a party to win at least 12 seats or 20 per cent of the vote.

QS won 11 seats with 15.43 per cent of the vote, while the PQ won three seats with 14.61 per cent of the vote.

However, parliamentary group status can be granted to the two parties if the others agree.

"Anglade, what she is telling us is that a Parliament that is already in imbalance of democracy, that she alone [...] will make Parliament work?" questioned Massé.

"I think there is something she does not grasp," she added. "If we have 14 independent members, it will be a mess and that, Anglade knows. She has to stop this irresponsibility."

In addition, unlike the PQ, QS MPs will seek to "avoid" swearing in King Charles III, but will not refuse to do so, Massé said. 

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 12, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*