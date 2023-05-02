iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Nature escape for rent: The Quebec provincial parks you can enjoy for free with a library card


People try to beat the heat at the beach at Oka provincial park on Thursday May 28, 2020 in Oka, Que.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A library card can get you a free escape to nearly a dozen provincial parks in Quebec.

The Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ)and Sépaq launched the "Borrow a National Park" pilot project on Tuesday, offering up 50 passes for daily access to 11 parks.

"Nature is culture! National parks are part of our heritage, just like the wealth of documents that BAnQ offers to the public," said Marie Grégoire, president and CEO of BAnQ, in a statement.

Montreal's Grande Bibliothèque has 35 passes for seven parks and the National Archives in Quebec City has 15 passes for four parks.

The pass, valid for two adults, grants day access to all participating parks for three weeks. It can't be renewed and you can only have one pass at a time.

Children aged 17 and under accompanied by an adult can enter for free.

You can reserve a pass online by searching "Borrow a National Park" in the BAnQ catalogue.

When a pass is available, the BAnQ says you will receive a notice to pick it up at one of the two libraries, depending on the park you choose.

"Quebec's nature is an unparalleled place of escape and relaxation. We want to continue to connect people with nature so that they can enjoy all the benefits that come with it," said Jacques Caron, president and CEO of Sépaq.

Passes are available at the Grande Bibliothèque in Montreal for the following parks:

  • Îles-de-Boucherville;
  • Mont-Saint-Bruno;
  • Oka;
  • Yamaska;
  • Mont-Orford;
  • Mont-Tremblant;
  • Plaisance.

Passes are available at the National Archives in Quebec City for the following parks:

  • Jacques-Cartier;
  • Grands-Jardins;
  • Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie;
  • Frontenac.
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*