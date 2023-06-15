iHeartRadio
NBA stars Mathurin, Boucher, Dort among those coaching at Basketball Without Borders camp in Quebec


image.jpg

Three Canadian NBA players will be putting on their coaching hats with top high school-age prospects from Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean next week.

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors and Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be among the nine coaches at the Basketball Without Borders Americas camp set to be held at Cegep Edouard-Montpetit in Longueuil, Que., from June 22-25.

Another Canadian will be Toronto native and Raptors 905 coach Eric Khoury.

The NBA and FIBA made the announcement Thursday, with the list of campers to be announced prior to the camp.

Thirty-eight former BWB campers were among the 120 international players on opening night rosters this past NBA season.

That list includes Mathurin, from Montreal, Jamal Murray, a star guard with the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets from Kitchener, Ont., and Dort's teammate, 2023 all-star and first team all-NBA selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

