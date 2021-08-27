iHeartRadio
NBAers from Montreal Chris Boucher and Luguentz Dort receive medals of honour

image.jpg

NBA stars Chris Boucher and Luguentz Dort will receive a medal of honour from the Quebec National Assembly on Friday morning at Calixa-Lavallée High School, from the hands of the MNA for Bourassa-Sauvé, Paule Robitaille.

"We pay tribute to them because they are the flesh and blood example that when you start to dream, to believe, to work hard and you feel valued, supported, everything becomes possible," said Robitaille in a statement.

Un évènement historique à #MontréalNord!
Aujourd’hui, je remettrai la médaille �� de l’#AssNat à Chris Boucher @Raptors et @luthebeast @okcthunder 2 vedettes de la #NBA, pour leur parcours exceptionnel et l’influence positive qu’ils ont sur nos jeunes.
Commentaires du terrain…

— Paule Robitaille (@PauleRobitaille) August 27, 2021

Dort attended the school in the Montreal North district where he grew up, is coming back this time through the front door. The Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard/small forward swingman and his Toronto Raptors compatriot will have the opportunity to chat with young people from the men's and women's basketball teams of Calixa-Lavallée.

The event will be followed by a photo opportunity with the two star players.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 27, 2021.






