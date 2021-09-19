iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

NDG YMCA to reopen in October

image.jpg

In March 2020, the Nôtre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) YMCA closed to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Oct. 4, the recreational centre's long-awaited reopening will finally take place.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and present their vaccine passports, and must reserve their spots ahead of time.

The NDG YMCA will host an open house on Oct. 3, when visitors can participate in fitness and aquatic activities free of charge.

Bouncing back

The fate of the NDG YMCA was precarious at the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, low membership meant the centre had been struggling financially long before COVID hit.

And last summer, as other YMCAs around the region began reopening, the NDG location remained closed.

But in December 2020, the City of Montreal threw the NDG Y a lifeline after buying the land adjacent to build social housing and a park.

One of the conditions of the over $10 million sale was that the YMCA's 80-year-old building would remain open for business.

YMCA has yet to respond to our request for comment. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error