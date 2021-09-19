NDG YMCA to reopen in October

In March 2020, the Nôtre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) YMCA closed to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Oct. 4, the recreational centre's long-awaited reopening will finally take place.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and present their vaccine passports, and must reserve their spots ahead of time.

The NDG YMCA will host an open house on Oct. 3, when visitors can participate in fitness and aquatic activities free of charge.

Bouncing back

The fate of the NDG YMCA was precarious at the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, low membership meant the centre had been struggling financially long before COVID hit.

And last summer, as other YMCAs around the region began reopening, the NDG location remained closed.

But in December 2020, the City of Montreal threw the NDG Y a lifeline after buying the land adjacent to build social housing and a park.

One of the conditions of the over $10 million sale was that the YMCA's 80-year-old building would remain open for business.

YMCA has yet to respond to our request for comment.