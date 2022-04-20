NDP leader Jagmeet Singh 'appreciates' Quebec's recognition of a housing crisis

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh "appreciates" the Legault government's first acknowledgement of a housing crisis in Quebec.

"We don't really want to create any bickering, but it's clear that this has been a problem for a long time, and the province hasn't recognized that. Now, there is a change. We appreciate that the province has recognized that this is an issue," Singh said Wednesday morning at a news conference.

"We know that the other parties have been raising this issue for a long time, that the cost of housing is rising very quickly, and particularly in Quebec and Montreal," he said.

Singh was visiting a borough in the west of Montreal, accompanied by deputy leader Alexandre Boulerice, to highlight the "victories" by the NDP to face the crisis.

At the outset, Boulerice welcomed the fact that "everyone agrees that there is a housing crisis."

"We will then work together to be able to improve the situation," said the MP for Rosemont--La-Petite-Patrie.

On Tuesday, Quebec's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest, agreed in an interview with Quebecor media that in some cities "we can say that there is a housing crisis," while the vacancy rate is below 1 per cent in many places.

This statement contrasts with comments made last May, when the Caquist minister said that Quebec "is not at all in a housing crisis.

According to Singh, the failure to acknowledge the existence of this problem has led to a lack of action on the part of governments, which is now reflected in the current housing situation, including a significant increase in rents.

NDP GAINS

In front of an apartment building in the borough of LaSalle, Singh touted the gains his party made in the deal with the Liberals to ensure the Trudeau government survived the budget vote.

In particular, the NDP leader was pleased that the proportion of affordable units in a housing project has been increased from 20 to 40 per cent in order to qualify for a federal grant. A rent that is considered affordable is also being revised from $2,225 to $730 per month, Singh said.

He also highlighted the one-time $500 supplement to help families struggling to find affordable housing.

Singh also intends to pressure the Liberals to ensure that 100,000 new homes are built within five years, a promise that is also part of the NDP-Liberal deal.

"If we were in government, we would have done more, but this is something that will really help people," he said.

Acknowledging the challenges facing the construction industry in terms of labour and materials, the NDP leader believes the government has the power to deliver on its commitment if it shows courage.

DENTAL CARE: WITHOUT THE PROVINCES

On the introduction of a national dental care program -- another commitment the Liberals made to win NDP support -- it can be done without the provinces, Singh said.

The initial part of the plan would apply for its first year to children under 12 before expanding to other categories of the population, and would aim to reimburse dental bills for families without coverage, he explained.

"We're not hiring dentists, we're not interfering in their jurisdictions. We already have a system that pays for Indigenous people and people in the Canadian Armed Forces. We are increasing that payment system," Singh said, comparing it to employment insurance.

He said Quebec will be allowed to opt out with full compensation, but he hopes the province will participate in the program. Quebec's health insurance plan provides free services for children under 10 years old and those receiving last-resort financial assistance.

As for a universal implementation, Ottawa and the provinces will have to work together, the NDP leader agreed.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 20, 2022, with the financial support of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowships.