Bloc Quebecois wins two more ridings in Quebec, with one riding still too close to call

Ruth Ellen Brosseau’s return to politics from a nearly two-year stint on her rural Quebec farm may have to wait a little longer, with the last mail-in votes counted in her riding that was too close to call since Monday’s election.

CTV News’ decision desk declared early Wednesday evening that incumbent Bloc Québécois MP Yves Perron narrowly defeated Brosseau by 933 votes in the fight for the Berthier-Maskinongé riding.

The Bloc MP won 19,133 votes, while the NDP hopeful took in 18,200 votes.

Berthier-Maskinongé wasn't the only too-close-to-call Quebec riding that was decided Wednesday evening.

CTV News also declared René Villemure the winner in Trois-Rivières, defeating the Conservatives' Yves Levesque, the city's former mayor, by just 93 votes. The Liberal's Martin Francoeur trailed behind Villemure by 560 votes.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Liberals' hold on Brome-Missisquoi was still undecided Wednesday evening. The Bloc's Marielou Alaire was leading by less than 200 votes as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Longueuil-Saint-Hubert will also be held by its incumbent, Bloc MP Denis Trudel.

Laurier-Sainte-Marie went to incumbent Liberal Steven Guilbeault, who won 17,215 votes. The NDP's Nimâ Machouf came in second with 14,887 votes. The Bloc came in third.

Several other ridings across the country have yet to be decided as mail-in votes continue to be counted.