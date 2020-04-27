Nearly 1,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Montreal, and over 12,000 infected

Montreal health authorities announced Monday that 12,034 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 983 have died, as the state of emergency was extended to Friday.

That is 175 more deaths since Friday and 1,137 more cases.

The city continues to be the hardest hit city in the country by the novel coronavirus.

The number of retirement homes and long-term care facilities in the city with at least one case of the virus is at 112.

The hardest hit health centre in the city is East Montreal (CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal) with 3,434 people infected or 633 per 100,000 people. Montreal North’s health authorities (CIUSSS Nord-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal) are dealing with the highest rate of infection with 653 per 100,000 and 2,960 patients.

By borough, Montreal North (1,110), Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (1,097) and Ahuntsic-Cartierville (1,007) have the most patients, and the highest rate of infection is in Montreal North (1,317 per 100,000) and Cote-Saint-Luc (1,032 per 100,000).

The hardest hit age group remains those 80 or older, the age group that has 2,849 people with coronavirus.

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

The City of Montreal has renewed the state of emergency until Friday due to the continuing threat of the COVID-19.

The city announced in a news release that the state of emergency first issued March 27 will be in place until May 1, and the extra measures put in place to deal with the pandemic will remain.

The state of emergency applies to the entire agglomerated city, including the demerged municipalities.

Emergency status grants the city extra powers including mobilizing material and human resources.

If you are concerned that you have contracted COVID-19, call 514-644-4545 or 1-877-644-4545 for an assessment and referral if necessary.