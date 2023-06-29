iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Nearly $1 million worth of cocaine made in Toronto seized in Quebec: Montreal police


image.jpg

Montreal police claim to have seized 30 kilograms of cocaine valued at close to $1 million earlier this week in the second reported bust of its kind in the Toronto-Montreal corridor in recent days.

Police searched a residence, warehouse and a vehicle in Mirabel, Que., about an hour and a half north of Montreal.

A press release from the force said officers also recovered 215,000 speed tablets and three kilograms of crystal meth. Those substances were recovered by the anti-gang unit. 

"Evidence gathered confirms that the drugs originated in the Toronto area, and were then distributed in the Greater Montreal area," read the release. 

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear at a Saint-Jerome courthouse "at a later date." Police say there could be more arrests coming. 

It's the third arrest made in recent days for drugs passing between Montreal and Toronto. 

On June 21, Montreal police arrested a Montrealer and an Ontarian after police claimed to have seized 38 kilograms of cocaine. 

An investigation into trafficking between the two cities is ongoing with officers from Montreal and Ontario provincial police involved. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*