Nearly $1 million worth of cocaine made in Toronto seized in Quebec: Montreal police

Montreal police claim to have seized 30 kilograms of cocaine valued at close to $1 million earlier this week in the second reported bust of its kind in the Toronto-Montreal corridor in recent days.

Police searched a residence, warehouse and a vehicle in Mirabel, Que., about an hour and a half north of Montreal.

A press release from the force said officers also recovered 215,000 speed tablets and three kilograms of crystal meth. Those substances were recovered by the anti-gang unit.

"Evidence gathered confirms that the drugs originated in the Toronto area, and were then distributed in the Greater Montreal area," read the release.

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear at a Saint-Jerome courthouse "at a later date." Police say there could be more arrests coming.

It's the third arrest made in recent days for drugs passing between Montreal and Toronto.

On June 21, Montreal police arrested a Montrealer and an Ontarian after police claimed to have seized 38 kilograms of cocaine.

An investigation into trafficking between the two cities is ongoing with officers from Montreal and Ontario provincial police involved.