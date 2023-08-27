iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Nearly 100 comedians to perform at Ladyfest in Montreal this week


image.png

A comedy festival featuring nearly 100 female, trans and non-binary performers kicked off in Montreal on Sunday.

It's the seventh edition of Ladyfest, which organizers call a one-of-a-kind event giving the floor to comics who struggle for opportunities.

"The idea behind the festival is that it's already—as we've seen in the media this week—challenging to be a woman on a comedy lineup," said festival director Sara Meleika.

This week, it emerged just how far some venues will go to keep women off the stage.

"There was a venue in Gatineau that fabricated a woman using AI rather than just booking a female performer," explained Meleika.

Performers in this festival say Ladyfest is a step in the right direction.

"It means everything to have a place to be yourself and not have to explain everything, to just be understood," said comedian Alo Azimov.

The Diving Bell Social Club will have a packed lineup of comedy for the next week, from stand-up to sketch comedy, improv and burlesque.

"This is definitely a festival where there will be at least one performer who is for you," said Meleika.

The festival runs until September 3.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*