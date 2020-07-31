Nearly 20 secondary cases of COVID-19 linked to Boucherville day camp, bringing total cases to 46

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 outbreak at a Boucherville day camp that has affected 27 people from the camp has now reached 19 others – an increase of about four secondary cases from a day before.

That brings the total cases linked to Les Ateliers de Charlot l’Escargot to 46, health authorities on Montreal’s South Shore told CTV News on Thursday.

“Yesterday, we were at 15 cases – so we are counting four more,” said Martine Lesage from the South Shore’s integrated health and social service centre. “We have no new cases among people from Charlot L’Escargot.”

The outbreak at the camp was first recorded on July 20, and health officials have since been using contact-tracing to locate secondary cases linked to children and camp animators who tested positive for the virus.

When it comes to the 19 secondary cases, they’re “mainly household contacts (siblings, parents, friends),” Lesage added.

Last week, a spokeswoman for the camp told CTV that the team was very careful to follow health measures outlined by public health authorities.

“We have taken all preventive measures and followed the directives of the public health department to the letter, since March,” said Annie Montour from Charlot l’Escargot.

The Les Ateliers de Charlot l’Escargot camp website lists programs for children aged 3 to 11, and a leadership or counsellor-in-training program for 12 to 14-year-olds.

The camp hosts several activities revolving around the arts, including dance, singing, theatre, yoga, painting and other graphic arts, and jewelry-making. It also has special camps dedicated to English immersion and sports.