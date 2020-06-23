Nearly 70,000 Quebec households without power after torrential rainstorm Tuesday
Tuesday evening's short but powerful rainstorm left tens of thousands of people without power across Quebec.
In total, 69,403 households had lost power as of 8:15 p.m., according to Hydro-Quebec's power outages map, including 37,121 in Montreal.
The provincial number had dropped to 48,261 by 10:15, with about 22,000 in Montreal.
There were 3,600 households without power in Saint-Laurent, 2,500 in Pierrefonds, 2,900 in Lachine, 2,100 in Kirkland, 6,600 in Dorval and 5,700 in Pointe-Claire.
The Laurentians were also hit hard, with 8,900 households in the dark.
More northern regions saw outages later in the evening.
