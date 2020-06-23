Nearly 70,000 Quebec households without power after torrential rainstorm Tuesday
By Selena Ross, CTV Montreal
Tuesday evening's short but powerful rainstorm left tens of thousands of people without power across the greater Montreal area, Hydro-Quebec says.
In total, 69,403 households had lost power as of 8:15 p.m., according to Hydro-Quebec, including 37,121 in Montreal.
There are also 3,600 in Saint-Laurent, 2,500 in Pierrefonds, 2,900 in Lachine, 2,100 in Kirkland, 6,600 in Dorval and 5,700 in Pointe-Claire.
The Laurentians were also hit hard, with 8,900 households in the dark.
There were also 2,300 in Blainville, 1,800 in Mirabel and 1,100 in St. Adolphe d'Howard.
Latest Audio
-
It’s official: why are fewer Quebecers getting married, or waiting longer to do so?Dr Laurie Betito, host of Passion on CJAD, joins The Andrew Carter Morning Show
-
Dr Mitch: Two-Minute CheckupDr. Mitch Shulman joins for his daily two-minute checkup on The Andrew Carter Morning Show
-
Jean-Marc Fournier: Why the sudden change from daily to weekly COVID numbers?Political insider Jean-Marc Fournier joins the show to give us his take on the current government situation in Quebec