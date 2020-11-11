iHeartRadio
Nearly 8,000 Montreal customers without power Wednesday night

Nearly 8,000 homes are without power near Parc Lafontaine and in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, though Hydro-Quebec says the outage should last no more than a couple of hours.

According to the Hydro-Quebec website, just over 7,800 customers are in the dark as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The affected area stretches along the south side of Parc Lafontaine and a long distance east, to around the Olympic stadium.

Depending on the location, people can expect their power to be restored at either 6:30 p.m. or 7:15 p.m., Hydro said.

In some parts of the map, it listed the cause as an "accident or incident."

