Nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized in downtown Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after 11 vehicles were vandalized downtown on Friday.

A 911 call placed around 3 a.m. brought officers to Chomedy Street near Sherbrooke Street, where they found all 11 vehicles with their front windshields smashed.

Nothing was stolen from the vehicles, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A video of the vandalized cars circulated on social media Friday.

Police are hoping to find surveillance cameras that could help identify a suspect.

No arrests have been made.