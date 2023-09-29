Nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized in downtown Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after 11 vehicles were vandalized downtown on Friday.
A 911 call placed around 3 a.m. brought officers to Chomedy Street near Sherbrooke Street, where they found all 11 vehicles with their front windshields smashed.
Nothing was stolen from the vehicles, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Police are hoping to find surveillance cameras that could help identify a suspect.
No arrests have been made.