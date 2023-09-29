iHeartRadio
Nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized in Westmount: SPVM


A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after 11 vehicles were vandalized in the City of Westmount Friday.

A 911 call placed around 3 a.m. brought officers to Chomedy Street near Sherbrooke Street, where they found all 11 vehicles with their front windshields smashed.

Nothing was stolen from the vehicles, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police are hoping to find surveillance cameras that could help identify a suspect.

No arrests have been made.

